January 30, 2021

  • 34°

Family of five loses home in fire

By Chris Lewis

Published 1:23 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Firefighters from the Cordele Fire Department answered a call for a structure fire at 207 25th Av. W shortly after noon Thursday. When they arrived, they found the house fully involved. Despite their best efforts to quell the fire, the house burned completely leaving, according to neighbors, a family of five homeless. Photo by Neil McGahee

