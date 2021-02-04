Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A Cordele man lost his life Sunday evening when he was struck by an automobile on 10th Street near 22nd Avenue.
Jonathan Danielle Lawrence, 37, of 1511 Oconee Circle, was walking in the southbound lane of 10th Street with other pedestrians when a 1999 Buick Century driven by Reid Keithate Montay of 2124 Dorris Street, Cordele.
