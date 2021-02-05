Six Crisp County High football players sign with college teams

Six Crisp County High football players signed to play in the collegiate ranks. Running back and cornerback Jaylin Epps (left) will play for Denison University in Granville, Ohio; tackle and defensive end Mekih Hill will play for Albany State University; linebacker Cortez Thomas will play for Iowa Western Junior College in Council Bluffs, Iowa; defensive end Wesley Blunt signed with the Georgia Knights Prep Academy at Georgia Gwinnett University in Snellville and offensive lineman Terrance Jackson signed with Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio. A sixth player, cornerback and wide receiver J’Kobe Harris (not pictured) signed with Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina.