Heavy rains cause wreck
Heavy rains that occurred mid-morning caused the driver of a Dodge Challenger to hydroplane and crash into a tractor-trailer rig at 2105 E. 16th Ave. The driver was transported to Crisp Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. According to Cordele Police Capt. Andrew Roufs, no charges are pending at this time.
Photo by Neil McGahee
