Lunchtime wreck on I-75
Photo by Gabe Jordan
Traffic on I- 75 southbound was backed up nearly two miles as the result of a two-car wreck just north of exit 101 shortly after noon on Tuesday. Few details are known at this time, although law enforcement radio traffic indicated one passenger was complaining of a shoulder injury. Check back for updates as more details become available.
