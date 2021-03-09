Cordele firefighter hurt while working to extinguish blaze
Cordele Fire Department Captain Mark Allen was injured while fighting a fire early Tuesday morning. He reportedly suffered fractured legs and ribs, and smoke inhalation while working to extinguish the fire. Cordele Fire Chief Augusta Telfair said the matter is under investigation by the city’s fire department and the state fire marshal’s office. Check future issues of the Dispatch for updates as they become available.
