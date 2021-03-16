Georgia Southern announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Yancey Clary of Cordele

Rebecca Ellis of Rochelle

Robert Greene of Arabi

Anna Ivey of Cordele

Robert McGuinty of Rochelle

Madison Milani of Cordele

Charles Stephens of Vienna

Sabrina Wade of Cordele

