Two Dooly County eighth graders enter the REACH program

Two Dooly County eighth grade students , Wi’Laysia Hudson and Anna Vasquez, were inducted in the REACH Scholars program.

Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) is Georgia’s first needs-based college scholarship program.

Beginning in the eighth grade and continuing through high school, REACH scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach. The program also provides academic, social and financial support for low-income, academically promising students to graduate from high school and college, achieve post-secondary success and be prepared for work.

They must maintain at least a 2.5 grade-point average (GPA), and demonstrate good behavior and attendance.

Those that successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded $10,000 scholarships ($2,500 per year) that may be used at any Georgia HOPE-eligible post-secondary two or four-year institution of their choice.