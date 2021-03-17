Pateville Road home destoryed by fire
On Tuesday, March 16th an alarm call went out at approximately 8:09 p.m. to a home that as on fire. The home is located at 2013 Pateville Road, Cordele.
Upon Crisp County Fire Resue’s arrival they found the structure 50-65% involved. Due to tongue and groove construction, fire control was slowed.
According to reports the fire began in the kitchen area of the home. No injuries were reproted.
