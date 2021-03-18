Unadilla council closes $12 million loan Funds will be used to update a water treatment plant

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

Unadilla Mayor Myron Mixon and several city council members signed papers formalizing a request for financial assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development water and environmental programs.

But before the closing could be considered, a supplemental amended ordinance that would provide additional revenue bonds for refunding the city for part of its $25,000 monthly payments on the $9,666,000 USDA loan. There is also a previous $3 million loan from the USDA

The proposed project would expand the treatment capacity of the existing wastewater

treatment plant from 540,000 gallons per day to 1.25 million gallons per day.

There are two 750 gallon per minute vertical turbine pumps at the effluent pump station along with four 1250 gallon vertical turbine pumps.

They require relocation of the existing main discharge point and associated piping and erosion control plus more spray fields as required.

There is also a required audit,” USDA attorney Marcella Little said. “You will have an audit in September and it will take nine months to complete it.”

The National Environmental Policy Act, Rural Development has assessed the potential environmental effects of the project and determined the proposal will not have a significant impact on the human environment, so an environmental impact statement will not be prepared. The project contains measures to reduce or minimize the impacts on floodplains and wetlands by making improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and contain work within a wetlands.”