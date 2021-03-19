Dooly County Death Investigation Leads to Felony Murder and Gang Charges

Press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Vienna, GA (March 18, 2021) – After a three-year long death investigation, 15 people were arrested on March 2 and March 17, 2021 for numerous charges including Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Tampering With Evidence, and Criminal Damage to Property.

The arrests were executed by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Montezuma Police Department, GBI Southwest Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Gang Task Force, GBI Americus Office, and GBI Perry Office.

On Sunday, April 1, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation at 315 Andrews Street, Vienna, Georgia. The investigation showed that a fight between two rival gangs occurred inside Klub Money night club. Once the fight began, the club owner shut down the club and everyone inside was asked to leave. Gang members from one gang were from the Dooly County and Crisp County areas and the rival gang members were from Macon County. When leaving the area, a member of one gang started firing shots at the other gang members. This exchange of gunfire occurred near residential housing and the roadway. During the shooting, Freddie James McKenzie, age 25, of Vienna, Georgia, was shot and died at the scene.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, GBI agents presented the facts of this case to a Dooly County Grand Jury who returned a 134-count indictment.

The following people were arrested:

Desi Jarrod Wiggins, age 29, of Vienna, Georgia, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member (in custody) Jykeel Presley, age 24, of Vienna, Georgia, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member (in custody) Devocusis Aykeem Prater, age 27 of Cordele, Georgia, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member (in custody) Demetrius D. Ford, age 28 of Cordele, Georgia, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member (in custody) Timarco Verahon Sutton, age 26 of Cordele, Georgia, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member (not in custody) Qua’Larrious Glover, age 25 of Vienna, Georgia, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member (in custody) Ariel Frederick, age 22, of Vienna, Georgia, validated Gangster Disciple Gang member. (in custody) Christopher A. Guilfo, age 26 of Americus, Georgia, validated Blood Gang member (in custody) Jessie Lee Hannor, age 30 of Oglethorpe, Georgia, validated Blood Gang member (in custody) Tyrus Jacquez Robinson, age 23, (no city listed), validated Blood Gang member (in custody) Jaylan D. Kendrick, age 25, of Oglethorpe, Georgia, validated Blood Gang member (in custody) Curtis Maurice Hannor, age 30 of Oglethorpe, Georgia, validated Blood Gang member (in custody) Curtavious Deontez McDonald, age 22, of Oglethorpe, Georgia, validate Blood Gang member (in custody) Juwan Jaquiels Willock, age 26, of Montezuma, Georgia, validated Blood Gang member (in custody) Stefan Jonier, age 24 of Montezuma, Georgia, validated Blood Gang member (in custody)

The GBI investigation has been turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Any questions regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the DA’s Office.