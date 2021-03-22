Unadilla alerts EPD of 10,000-gallon wastewater spill

Repairs made to Plunket lift station revisited after more seepage detected

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

The City of Unadilla alerted Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Environmental Protection Division (EPD) of an inadvertent spill last Wednesday of more than 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater.

Spokesperson Sabrina Sinyard , the assistant to Unadilla Mayor Myron Mixon said Public Works employees first noticed waste water seeping from the Plunket lift station on Plunket Road near the Dooly State Prison.

“One pump was inoperable and a secondary pump was clogged with debris,” she said.

Repairs were completed and the station was returned to service late Wednesday, but the next day more than 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater seeped from the facility.

Sinyard said there is no danger to the community because there are no streams within 20 miles of the spill site. She added that appropriate signage has been posted and stream monitoring has begun per EPD environmental regulations.