Settlement was by GSP Troppers for alleged cheating

ATLANTA — A settlement has been reached in the Georgia State Patrol cheating scandal that resulted in the dismissal of over 30 new Troopers.

Officials say the lawsuit was brought forth by 26 troopers who graduated from the 106th Georgia State Patrol Trooper Class but were then terminated based on allegations of cheating on a radar test during school.

The scandal was brought forth after one of the Troopers came forward with details about the cheating.

The troopers through their attorneys filed a Complaint for Violation of the Georgia Whistleblower Protection Act in November of 2020.

are not allowed to retaliate against employees for revealing a violation of or noncompliance with a regulation, rule, or law to a supervisor or governmental agency.

As a result of two full mediation sessions, the troopers and their attorneys will receive an $850,000 monetary settlement along with offers of reinstatement for 24 of the 26 troopers, with several months of credit towards promotion.

“While the Department of Public Safety denies any legal liability, the Department of Public Safety seeks to move the Georgia State Patrol past this dispute and avoid years of contentious litigation, especially after the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) cleared the Troopers of cheating on the radar/lidar test,” said the Department of Public Safety in a news release.