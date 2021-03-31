Crop duster crashed on takeoff
Dooly County Sheriffs deputies place red flags marking debris that tore off a crop duster when it crashed on takeoff from Cason Airstrip about 7 miles east of Vienna on SR215. The pilot, Ray Cason, was not injured in the crash and resulting fire that destroyed the plane. PHOTO BY NEIL B. MCGAHEE/Cordele Dispatch
