Earning her way to summer camp

Sara Cobb, 11, added a little more cash for the cause — in this case, summer camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center near Eatonton, Ga. — by selling a cup of lemonade to Keely Gillis, a customer at Breeze Way hair salon where Sara’s mother, Jessica works.

Sara and thousands of other 4-H Club members flock each year to the Georgia 4-H Summer Camping Program made available through UGA’s County Extension Offices.

The 4-H Center is built around the Rock Eagle Mound, a stone effigy of a giant bird built from stones nearly 2,000 years ago by Creek Indians.

Campers will be able to enjoy activities such as archery, canoeing, conservation, entomology, herpetology, high ropes, lake ecology and wildlife.

Sara, a student at Crisp County Elementary, has earned about half of the $250 fee necessary to go to camp.

PHOTO BY NEIL MCGAHEE/The Cordele Dispatch