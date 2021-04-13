by Becca Stackhouse

UGA Extension

Crisp County’s 2021 series (2) will be held virtually and are scheduled for 6:00 PM every Thursday!

May 6 – June 24 and July 29 – September 16. Sign up for one! You are invited as a couple to join (married or unmarried).

The Crisp County University of Georgia (UGA) Extension Family & Consumer Sciences (FACS) program is providing “ELEVATE” – a free relationship series for committed couples in Crisp and surrounding counties. As part of a state-wide grant team, Crisp UGA FACS will hold two ELEVATE series annually over the next five years.

Are you looking to “ELEVATE” your relationship with your partner? Wherever you are in your relationship, let us help you get to the next level!

This eight-week series has found to positively influence changes in couples’ behavior and overall relationship quality. According to a former ELEVATE participant, the program experience “saved our marriage.” Another participant said they “learned how to control my emotions and value my partner as well as myself. I’m going to use what I learned in this class to keep my relationship going and improving.”

Each 90-minute session will engage couples in fun activities to learn skills to manage stress better, strengthen their connection with each other, deal with differences in healthy ways, and elevate their relationships’ quality.

In addition to these skills, couples can also earn up to $350 in e-gift cards for attending the series. It “pays” to ELEVATE your relationship!

To learn more, you can contact Becca at the UGA Extension Office: 229-276-2612 or cell phone: 229-322-1017 or rebecca.stackhouse@uga.edu. You can also learn more by visiting www.elevatecouplesgeorgia.com.

You can sign up on the website with the code: 31015-1.

For more information and programming on healthy habits, families, homes, food, lifestyles, and finances, contact Becca Stackhouse at the Crisp County UGA Extension Office: 229-276-2612. Follow UGA Extension Crisp County on Facebook! The University of Georgia is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Veteran, Disability Institution.