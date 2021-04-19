National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 18-24, 2021. This year’s theme is Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities., emphasizes the importance of leveraging community support to help victims of crime.

Join us during this weeklong initiative to promote victims’ rights, and honor crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

Wear a ribbon during this week to support victims and survivors of crime. Ribbons are available in the Offices of the District Attorney located at 510 N. 7th Street (Crisp County Courthouse), and 401 Central Avenue (Ben Hill County Courthouse), Fitzgerald.

Thank those who work tirelessly on behalf of crime victims: Law Enforcement, Victim Service Agencies, and Court Personnel.

Please join District Attorney Brad Rigby and staff at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in front of the Crisp County Courthosue at 510 North 7th Street, Cordele for a proclamation in recognition of victims rights week and a balloon release in honor of those harmed by violent Crime.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.