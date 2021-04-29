Crisp County High School Named National Beta School of Merit and School of Distinction

Cordele, GA April 29, 2021 – The Crisp County School System is proud to announce that Crisp County High School is a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit and National School of Distinction. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders!”

“Thank you for allowing us to serve our community though our local chapter of Beta.” Melissa Mygrant, Beta sponsor

About National Beta

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. The National Beta program offers over $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta Members. Visit betaclub.org for more information.