Severe weather causes power outages in Crisp

Staff Report

Strong thunderstorms Tuesday night tore across central Georgia, causing widespread power outages throughout Crisp County.

“At about 10:30 pm, Tuesday, severe weather resulted in significant damage to the electrical system,” said Crisp Power general manager Michael Ivey. “Strong straight-line wind damaged several sections of powerlines as well as poles leading to electrical outages for about 3,760 customers.”

Particularly impacted were the Lincoln Pinch and Scenic Route area of Lake Blackshear and the Penia Road area where primary lines and poles were damaged and torn down.

“Eight transmission poles broke along Highway 90 near Penia Road,” Ivey said. “Causing scattered outages.”

Ivey said there was damage to the transmission lines at District Line and Pateville with four broken transmission poles and downed primary lines rendering the Hwy 33 substation de-energized.

As of 3 pm, Wednesday, 268 customers were still without power.

“We are re-directing lines from other substations where it is feasible to service customers that are out of power,” Ivey said. “We have reached out to Electric Cities of Georgia to request mutual aid in addition to the help we received from the City of Fitzgerald, the City of Thomasville, the City of Cairo and Deep South Utilities.”

Ivey said the Crisp Power web site, crispcountypower.com would be updated when there is a significant change of status and customers may use the mobile app or the website to view the outage map as it is updated.