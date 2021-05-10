Semi fire on I-75
Pinehurst and Vienna firefighters worked to try to contain a tractor trailer fire on northbound Interstate Highway 75 at Findley Road. Three separate explosions could be heard as the fire began. Dooly County EMS director said the exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, however, he said the fire began in the engine compartment. It was unknown what the truck was carrying. Photo by Neil McGahee
You Might Like
Georgia Invests in Campaign to Improve Birth Outcomes for Georgia Moms
In recognition of Mother’s Day, Georgia Department of Public Health is partnering with Count the Kicks, an evidence-based stillbirth prevention program. ... read more