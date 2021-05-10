May 10, 2021

  • 75°

Semi fire on I-75

By Chris Lewis

Published 9:15 am Monday, May 10, 2021

 

Pinehurst and Vienna firefighters worked to try to contain a tractor trailer fire on northbound Interstate Highway 75 at Findley Road. Three separate explosions  could be heard as the fire began. Dooly County EMS director said the exact cause of the fire  hasn’t been determined, however, he said the fire began in the engine compartment. It was unknown what the truck was carrying. Photo by Neil McGahee

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Education