SGTC Board recognizes GOAL, Rick Perkins winners

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford and the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors recognized and honored the 2021 SGTC Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) top student and the 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year at its May board meeting recently.

Dr. Watford introduced Dawn Ammons, Cosmetology student from Schley County, as the 2021 GOAL student at South Georgia Technical College and then recognized Chef “Ricky” Ludwig Watzlowick, Culinary Arts Instructor at SGTC from Leesburg, as the college’s 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

Vanessa Wall, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs at SGTC and the GOAL and Rick Perkins Coordinator, attended the meeting with the GOAL and Rick Perkins nominees. They both thanked Mrs. Wall and the college for their support during this process.

Dr. Watford then presented GOAL winner Dawn Ammons and Rick Perkins winner Chef Watzlowick with black travel bags from the Technical College System of Georgia with the GOAL and Rick Perkins logo’s in appreciation of their service to the college and to the system office.

Ammons and Watzlowick represented South Georgia Technical College at the Regional Competition in Tifton recently where they competed against nine other college winners for the opportunity to advance to the state finals.

Photo: South Georgia Technical College 2021 GOAL winner Dawn Ammons (l to r) is shown above with SGTC President Dr. John Watford and SGTC Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Chef “Ricky” Ludwig Watzlowick and the travel bags from TCSG at the SGTC Board of Directors meeting recently.