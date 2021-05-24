Driver air lifted after accident
Firefighters and paramedics from the Crisp County and Dooly County fire departments transport an injured person to a waiting AirEvac helicopter. Witnesses said it appeared that the driver fell asleep at mile marker 105 on Interstate Highway 75 North and left the road crashing into trees growing a swampy area. The driver was airlifted to a Macon Hospital. Photo by Neil McGahee
