Wilcox crash splits car into two pieces

A one-car Wilcox County crash left an automobile torn in half. The car was traveling north Saturday around 11 am, on U.S. Highway 129. As he approached Ga. Hwy. 233, the driver lost control and hit a tree, splitting the auto in two pieces. Witnesses said the driver left the scene and went to the Wilcox EMS on his own to report it. The driver had non-life threatening injuries. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.