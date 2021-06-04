Morning wreck on I-75

Edward Walker Jr. of Fort Myers, Fl. and his family survey the wrecked 2018 Ford Explorer that crashed in the north bound lane of Interstate highway 75 north of the U.S. Highway 300 exit. “We were just driving along,” he said, and a car came up from behind and hit us in the rear end. I never saw it, I just felt a big bump and my car just started spinning around and around until we hit the guardrail. Luckily, all the air bags came out and we’re okay.” Photo by Neil B. McGahee