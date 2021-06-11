Motorcycle accident turned into a fatality
Georgia State Patrol troopers from the Valdosta post came to Cordele to gather
evidence to determine the cause of a motorcycle accident Thursday at 7:35 pm.
Adonis Smith of Cordele was killed when he lost control at the entry to the 24th Ave.
bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern rail line. Photo by Neil McGahee
