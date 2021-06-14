Burglary at Flint River Outdoors
On June 13, 2021 at approximately 8:45 p.m. a Burglary occurred at Flint River Outdoors on Hwy 280 West. The suspect is a white male with multiple tattoos. If you have any information or can help provide the identity of this person please call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. 229-276-2600
