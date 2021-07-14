Posey, Forehand elected to school board chair, vice chair

By Neil McGahee

Managing Editor

The Crisp County Board of Education elected Justin Posey chairman and Scott Forehand as vice chairman in its regular meeting in July.

Posey joined the board in 2017. He moved to Cordele from Dooly County in 2005. He has a bachelor’s degree in education from Georgia Southwestern State University. He also serves as the youth director at Penia Baptist Church.

“I am excited to serve in this capacity with my fellow board members,” he said. “God has given me an opportunity and I pray that I can serve with his guidance.”

Forehand was elected to the school board in 2004. He is a graduate of Crisp County High School and has a bachelors degree in forest resources management from the University of Georgia, a master’s in business administration from Georgia Southern University and a master’s in computer information systems from Georgia State University. He works as a forester for Hancock Forest Management.

”I am looking forward to the next few years,” he said. “Big things are coming and I’m glad to have the support of the school board.”