July 15, 2021

Dr. Cynthia Johnson receives the Coin of Distinction

By Chris Lewis

Published 10:04 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Dr. Cynthia Johnson (center) receives the Coin of Distinction, pictured with Dr. Johnson are Dr. Craig Lockhart and Mr. Earl Clark, Jr.

This month’s Coin of Distinction Recipient is Dr. Cynthia Johnson. Mr. Earl Clark, Jr. nominated Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Cynthia Johnson, a Dooly County native is being nominated for a Dooly Coin of Distinction. Dr. Johnson is a community stakeholder and partner who is committed to working with our school system to improve outcomes for students and the entire community.

Dr. Johnson has offered many opportunities to support students and adults in the community. She has offered adult literacy classes and recently donated the use of her facility for a Summer Writing Camp for students.  In addition to donating her facility space, Dr. Johnson also provided lunch to all students who attended.

