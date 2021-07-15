“Ride to Remember” honors Hillman

by Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

A big RV plastered with photos of cops and escorted by motorcycles arrived at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department Thursday to honor the late Corporal Avery Hillman.

“ The Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember” is a 22,500-mile ride across America to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price.

Founder, Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, says the ride’s purpose is to show LEOs (law enforcement officers) and their friends and families who have lost partners and friends that they are not alone.

“Was your hero a hero before he was a hero?” Shah asked the families and friends of Hillman. “Yes he was, but you are a hero too. You sacrifice birthdays and anniversaries and vacations.

“Not only do we honor the fallen, we honor the families — husbands and wives, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters — along with the officers left behind to pick up the pieces.”

Hillman, 51, died from COVID-19 related complications on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

He contracted the coronavirus while on duty at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele.

CUTLINE: Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy Tara Hessert takes a photo of all the officers that lost their lives in the line of duty.