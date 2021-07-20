Back-2-School Bash slated for July 31

Staff Report

Crisp County students return to school on July 30 but the “Back-2-School Bash,” happens the next day Saturday July 31st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crisp County Recreation center, 1205 5th St N, Cordele.

The Bash, sponsored by New Light International Outreach, Chosen Construction, Family Connection, Cordele Police, Crisp Regional Hospital, J.W. Williams Funeral Home, Bentley Carson Funeral Home, Carter Burgers, Cordele Rotary and Pinecrest Baptist Church will give 500 backpacks loaded with school supplies.

Hair stylists from Slay Bella Braids, Cutie, Luna, Dariah and Xclusives Grooming Lounge will be on hand to give students haircuts or styling free of charge. Hand of Hope will offer free clothing.

“There will be games like “Jenga,” Giant Checkers and Giant Connect 4,” said Monica Robinson, organizer of the event. “There won’t be any video games because we want them to play outside.”

CaddyShack Concessions will serve meals — hot dogs, chips and a drink.

“Crisp Regional Hospital will be here giving COVID vaccinations,” Robinson said. “and recruiters from colleges and the military services will be here too.”

Robinson said she expects about 300-400 students to attend the Bash.

“This is our first attempt at this,” she said. “I hope we can make it an annual thing.”