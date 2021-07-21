South Georgia Tech to offer new drone program Fall Semester

Unmanned aircrafts or drones have been around for more than two decades, but drone technology has developed and prospered in the last few years. South Georgia Technical College is meeting the needs created by this new technology surge by offering an Unmanned Aerial System Technology Program Fall Semester. Classes start August 18th.

The Unmanned Aerial Systems Technology Technical Certificate of Credit (TCC) is 18-program credit hours in length and provides student the ability to learn the basic skills needed to repair and operate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in just one semester. Starting salary trends for graduates of this program is $35,000 annually.

Mike Collins, SGTC Electronics Instructor, will be teaching the program. The Unmanned Aerial Systems Technology TCC program emphasizes the application of computer programming, digital systems, electromechanical devices, programmable logic controllers, engineering in the development of technology, as well as the training on operation, inspection, maintenance, service, and repair of drones.

Drones are currently used commercially in a variety of fields including: photography and film making, agriculture, law enforcement, firefighting, search & rescue, engineering, and more. The Federal Aviation Administration expects the commercial drone market to triple in size by 2023 with an estimated 823,000 drones flying. Payscale.com reports that Drone Operator average salaries is $47,917 and Repairman is $33,870. As commercial use increases, so will the need for the repairmen and operators of these unmanned aerial vehicles.

The impact of commercial drones could be $82 billion and a 100,000 job boost to the U.S. economy by 2025. Insider Intelligence expects sales of drones to top $12 billion in 2021 and no small amount of that will come from the sale of personal drones used for film-making, recording, still photography and gaming by common tech-savvy enthusiasts.

For more information about the new Unmanned Technology program at South Georgia Technical College contact Instructor Mike Collins at 229-931-2593 or mcollins@southgatech.edu. SGTC is currently registering students for fall semester and it is not too late to apply. Classes start August 18. Registration is set for Monday, August 16th at 9:30, 1:30, and 5 p.m. Individuals can also apply on-line at www.southgatech.edu.

SGTC currently offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs.