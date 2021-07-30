Updated mask requirements for Dooly County Schools

Dear Dooly County School System Families,

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, Dooly County Schools will require masks to be worn in schools for

students and adults until further notice. This includes vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. Masks

are required on all school buses. Our goal is to keep school doors open and continue with traditional

in-person school. This requires everyone to work together and protect each other.

When students/staff are discovered to be COVID-positive, we will send home a letter that lets you know

that your child was in close proximity to a person with a positive test. If your child does not receive a

letter, then he/she was not determined to be in close contact. We ask that everyone socially distance,

stay home when sick, and wear masks in school buildings. Most importantly, we encourage all eligible

persons to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Thank you.

Respectfully,

Dr. Craig Lockhart