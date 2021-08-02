Aggravated Assault – Shooting

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at approximately 10:40 pm Officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to the 500 Block of W 22nd Ave Sunset Homes after calls to 911 had been made regarding a male had been shot.

Upon the Officers arrival, they located the male victim who had been shot. The victim was a sixteen-year old male juvenile. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to the Crisp Regional Hospital for emergency treatment.

The Cordele Police are working with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

At this time no other information will be released in regards to this case.

As this case is active and currently still under investigation, we ask that anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.