Drowning at Lake Blackshear CRISP COUNTY- August 2, 2021 Search and Recovery efforts concluded around 8:00 A.M. August 2, 2021, with the recovery of Abraham Levy a-25-year old male resident of Atlanta, Georgia. Our hearts go out to his family, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragedy. On July 30, 2021, at approximately 6:30 P.M., first responders were dispatched to Lake Blackshear for a possible drowning after a 25-year-old male had reportedly gone underwater and did not resurface. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Sumter County Fire Rescue Dive Team, Georgia State Patrol Post 30, Crisp County Emergency Medical Services, and Crisp County Emergency Management responded, and a search was initiated. Responders suspended search efforts on August 1, 2021, around 2:00 A.M. On August 1, 2021, at 6:30 A.M., authorities resumed search efforts. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Sumter County Fire Rescue Dive Team, Auxiliary Coast Guard, and Crisp County Emergency Management continued search efforts until 9:15 P.M. Search efforts were suspended due to weather. Efforts resumed August 2, 2021, around 6:00 A.M. There is an ongoing investigation; however, it does not appear that any foul play was involved. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Abraham Levy. I appreciate the teamwork and dedication from all personnel involved. Responders continued efforts with little rest, and while under heat advisories. They truly went above and beyond. I greatly appreciate the outpour of assistance offered and received from local agencies, state agencies, and citizens,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.