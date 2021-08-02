Herrington installed as Rotary Club of Cordele president
Cordele, GA- Amber Herrington was installed as the new president of the Rotary Club of
Cordele at its first meeting of the 67 th year of Rotary on July 14 th at the Community Clubhouse.
She accepted the gavel following the successful term of outgoing President Rebecca
Stackhouse.
In her acceptance speech, Herrington outlined her goals for the coming term. Her plan is to re-
energize the Rotary Club of Cordele and “Serve to Change Lives” by mixing new ideas with
service opportunities. As part of her strategy, she has appointed several new members to the
Board of Directors and tasked them to develop and carry out new service initiatives, growth of
membership to be more inclusive and diverse, to bring new ideas on how we can bring value to
our community, and to see the youth at the high school level see the opportunity to develop
leadership skills through community-based service projects.
Cordele Rotary Club members believe that we have a shared responsibility to act on our world’s
most persistent issues. Rotary’s 7 Areas of Focus are Peace Building, Disease Prevention &
Vaccination efforts, Water, Sanitation & Hygiene, Maternal & Child Health, Basic Education &
Literacy, Community &Economic Development, and finally Environmental Protection &
Sustainability. Locally, HUNGER a mission for our club. Cordele Rotary Club recently held an
induction and pinning ceremony at the last meeting for the Club’s 2021-2022 Board Members.
During the ceremony, Amber Herrington accepted the gavel and pledged to serve Cordele
Rotary Club as President. Herrington talked about her goals for the year, making hunger in the
community the leading mission for the Club as well as adding value to the community through
service.
There was also a pining ceremony for each of the new Board Members for their new leadership
positions. Each Board Member pledged to serve Cordele Rotary Club and was recognized and
given a commemorative pin.
The Cordele Rotary Club 2021-2022 Board include: Amber Herrington – President; Becca
Stackhouse – Past President; Brooke Marshall – President-Elect; Sherry Evans – Club
Administration; Bob Evans – Rotary Foundation; Briley Edwards – Membership; Catherine Harrell
– Public Image; Heath Hamilton – Service Projects; Caroline Fielding – Exec. Secretary/Treasurer;
Lisa Leggett – Sergeant at Arms; Renay Adkins – Club Photographer.
Rotary Club of Cordele is committed to supporting the urgent needs in the local community. If
you would like to help advance these community-based ideals, the Rotary Club of Cordele
meets every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Community Clubhouse. For more information
about the club or membership, e-mail Amber at aherrington@colonybank.com.
Herrington reminds us all of the words of Rotary’s Founder, Paul Harris, “If you have the love of
your fellow men in your hearts, my friends, you are a potential Rotarian.”
