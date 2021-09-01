Three Wilcox elections employess indicted

April Graham

Two months after the Wilcox County Board of Commissioners voted to terminate Elections Supervisor April Graham’s employment, allegations of fraud have resulted in indictments against her and two other elections office employees, Micaela Hilliard Johnson and McKenzie L. Stubbs, who were also terminated from employment.

All three were charged with making a false statement and false representation to obtain unemployment benefits.

At the initial hearing, Wilcox County Manager Paula Jones Ball produced documents from the Georgia Department of Labor showing that Graham, who allegedly facilitated the fraud, and Johnson and Stubbs were receiving unemployment checks while still being paid by the county.

The Grand Jury returned a true bill against Graham for making a false statement on or about October, 4, 2020, and knowingly and willfully making a fictitious representation to the Georgia Department of Labor in an application to claim unemployment compensation benefits. She claimed to have quit her job due to conflicts with another employee and named a subordinate worker as her supervisor when she had in fact remained employed with the Wilcox County Board of Elections.

True bills were also returned against McKenzie L. Stubbs for making a false statement on July 9, 2020, and did knowingly and willfully make a fictitious representation to the Georgia Department of Labor in an application to claim unemployment compensation benefits. She claimed to have been laid off from her job when she had in fact remained employed with the Wilcox County Board of Elections.

Stubbs was charged with false representation to obtain unemployment beneMicaela Johnson was charged with making a false statement and knowingly and willfully making a fictitious representation to the Georgia Department of Labor to claim unemployment compensation benefits saying that she had been laid off from her job when she had in fact she remained employed with the Wilcox County Board of Elections.