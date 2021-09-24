Georgia DPH Follows Federal Recommendations For COVID Booster Shots

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will follow the guidance and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) for COVID vaccine booster shots.

The recommendations for COVID vaccine booster shots are:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized as a booster dose, and the above recommendations will only apply to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series.

DPH will begin administering booster doses at health department vaccination locations on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. DPH currently has adequate inventory of the Pfizer vaccine and will work to ensure accessibility to booster doses statewide.

DPH continues to stress the importance of vaccination for all Georgians aged 12 and older. Vaccination is our best tool to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state. To find a COVID vaccination location, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.