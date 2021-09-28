Spread the Hope with Peanut Butter

Help South Georgia Banking Company “Spread the Hope” as a part of Georgia Peanut Bank week by donating a jar of peanut butter! The collected jars will be given to local food banks in our service area, including Tift, Colquitt, Turner, Crisp, Dooly, and Worth counties. You may drop off your jar at any SGBC branch from October 1 – 29 and we’ll deliver the boxes of peanut butter jars to the food banks. [If possible, please donate plastic jars].

Georgia Peanut Bank Week celebrates the significant contributions peanut farmers and peanuts make to our local and state economies. According to the UGA Cooperative Extension Service, Georgia is the number one producer of peanuts in the United States, and Georgia peanut farmers provide more than 45 percent of the U.S. peanut crop each year.

For SGBC locations, visit to SGBConline.com.