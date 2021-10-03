Preliminary information Release Officer-Involved Shooting

Crisp County Communications E-911 dispatched Deputies to GA401/I75 after receiving a 911 call that reported a male subject fired shots at a vehicle on the interstate.

A Deputy spotted the subject around the 91 Mile Marker on GA 401/I75. The Deputy exited his vehicle and began to approach the subject. The subject fired his weapon at the Deputy, and the Deputy returned fire. The subject was shot. Deputies on scene rendered immediate first aid to the subject.

AirEvac transported the subject to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, GA. No deputies or citizens were injured. Crisp County EMS, Crisp County Fire Rescue, and AirEvac responded.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Georgia of Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation per policy and procedure.

GA401/I75 is currently shut down near mile marker 92 south; traffic is being diverted. We ask citizens to please avoid the area. We will provide an update when the interstate is re-opened.