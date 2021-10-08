Heavy rains flood Dooly fields, roadways

Staff Report

Several severe thunderstorms hit Dooly County Thursday night leaving flooded streets and fields.

Near Pinehurst, cotton fields looked more like lakes and roads were flooded. Farmers that picked their cotton just a few days before breathed a sigh of relief while those that hadn’t faced a lot of work to recover at least part of their crop.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Department reported flooding in Unadilla on Five Points Road south of Clemons Road.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Friday would probably be the last day of a humid and wet pattern but advised that flash flooding is still possible in Coffee, Dooly, Crisp, Ben Hill, Wilcox and Pulaski counties.