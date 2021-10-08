Hill arrested for Improper Sexual Contact

On Sunday, October 03, 2021 Cordele Police received a call regarding a sexual assault incident that occurred at Care Connect Urgent Care, 602 E 16th Ave Suite A & B.

The initial report to police indicated that a male employee of the Urgent Care sexually assaulted a female patient while she was seeing him for medical reasons. The victim claimed that Joshua Hill, who is a twenty-seven year old Medical Assistant at the facility, made unwanted sexual contact with her during her visit.

After further investigation, Joshua Hill was arrested and charged with Improper Sexual Contact By Employee or Agent in the First Degree 16-6-5.1(B)(4).

No further information regarding this case will be released at this time.