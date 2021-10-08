Walkers hit the track for “Faith & Blue” Prayer Walk
Staff Report
Crisp Regional Hospital CEO Steve Gautney welcomed more than 50 people from police agencies, healthcare organizations and volunteers Friday morning to the “Faith & Blue” Prayer Walk at the Perry G. Busbee walking track on the hospital campus. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Department and the hospital partnered in support of healthcare workers who, despite trying times, strive to provide exceptional care for those currently suffering from COVID-19 and other illnesses.
