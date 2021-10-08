October 8, 2021

Walkers hit the track for “Faith & Blue” Prayer Walk

By Chris Lewis

Published 5:16 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

 

 

Staff Report

Crisp Regional Hospital CEO Steve Gautney welcomed more than 50 people from police agencies, healthcare organizations and volunteers Friday morning to the “Faith & Blue” Prayer Walk at the Perry G. Busbee walking track on the hospital campus. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Department and the hospital partnered in support of healthcare workers who, despite trying times, strive to provide exceptional care for those currently suffering from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

 

 

Crisp Regional Hospital CEO Steve Gautney spoke to the gathered walkers at the “Faith & Blue” Prayer Walk. Photo by Neil McGahee

 

Newly hired Cordele Police Chief Mike Hathaway and his wife, Debbie, walked with Sheriff’s Office’s Major Joey Arzola and Chief Deputy Col. Denise Youngblood at the “Faith & Blue” Prayer Walk. Photo by Neil McGahee

 

