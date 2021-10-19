Culpepper pleads guilty in Dooly Superior Court

Reason “Rick” Culpepper, 69, of Dooly County, Georgia, and a former law enforcement officer, pled guilty Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Dooly County Superior Court to Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Solicitation of Sodomy for a Chold under 18, Electronic Pornography, Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggracvated Child Molestation (two counts), and Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation. ChiefJudge Robert Chasteen sentenced Culpepper to 20 years with first 10 years to be served in the State Prision system.

These charges stemmed from the July 2020 investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation wherein Culpepper solicited, through text messages an agent, whom he believed to be a thirteen year old child to perform various sexual acts in exchange for money. During the investigation, Culpepper also sent nude pictures of himself to the agent, still believing her to be a minor. The GBI communicated with him as the thirteen year old girl; he requested that she meet him in Crisp County. Culpepper traveled to Crisp County to meet with the agent but instead was apprehended at the store where he had arranged to meet with the agent whom he believed was the child and offered to pay for sexual acts.

Culpepper was charged in both Crisp and Dooly counties. The State was represented by District Attorney Brad Rigby and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Fletcher. Culpepper was represented by Jody Peterman.