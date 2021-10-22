Kemp extends deadline for Reeves inquiry

By Neil McGahee

Managing Editor

Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the deadline by 60 days for a review commission to report its findings about the arrest

In August, a Crisp County grand jury returned a five-count true bill indicting Ward 2 City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. on two counts of felony obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The charges arose from a fatal accident in June at 4th Street and 24th Avenue in Cordele, where Reeves allegedly pushed a Georgia State Patrolman in an effort to get beyond the police line surrounding the scene.

Reeves allegedly said, “you have to listen to me, I’m a city commissioner” before shoving the trooper.

In September, Kemp announced the formation of a commission to determine whether Reeves should be suspended from his duties.

Kemp said the review board would investigate the incident and make a recommendation on suspension within 14 days.

On October 15, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 45-5-6(c), members of the review commission requested a 60-day extension in order for the commission to issue its report. The request was approved by Kemp extending the deadline to Tuesday, December 14.