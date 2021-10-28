Interim Director of Technology and Media Services Named for Dooly County School System

At the October 27, 2021 board meeting, Ms. Leeza Streetman was named Interim Director of Technology and Media Services for the Dooly County School System. Ms. Streetman served as a school system media specialist since 1996. Most recently, she has been employed as the district Instructional Technology Specialist. Ms. Streetman has earned advanced degrees (Masters and Specialist) from the University of Georgia and Valdosta State University in Instructional Technology.

Ms. Streetman is a dedicated, hard worker whose years of loyal service to the district have been an asset to all. Ms. Streetman is replacing Technology Director Shelly Berryhill, who retires effective December 31, 2021.

Please congratulate Ms. Streetman in this new appointment.