Two Cordele municipal races will be decided by runoff elections.
By Neil B. McGahee
Managing editor
Isaac Owens’ 129 votes toppled incumbent Jeanie Bartee with 46. Owens will face
Don Cole with 85 votes in a runoff for the Ward Three seat,
The race for City Commission Chairman also resulted in a runoff election
between the incumbent John Wiggins with 562 votes and Joshua Antwan Deriso
with 373. Davontae Hunt received 59 votes and Ricky Redding received 240.
In Cordele Ward Two, incumbent Royce Reeves soundly defeated Ulysses Morgan
241-97.
Cordele voters approved the E-SPLOST referendum 1,436 for to 402 opposed.
In the races for Vienna City Council, John Mathis soundly defeated Willie Davis
244 to 107 while Walter “Coach” Brown’s 170 votes defeated challengers Andre
Sneed with 74 and Cenitha Redding with 103.
In Lilly, Arthur Roney defeated Sylvester Granville, 21 to 11 for mayor while
Alonzo Daniels and George W. Royal were unopposed for their City Council seats.
Justin Bridges, Lurry Brown and Meredith Lester were unopposed and retained
their seats on the Unadilla City Council.
In Byromville, Joseph Keith Lamberth was unopposed for another term as mayor
as were incumbents Conshelloah Clayton and Thomas B. Bragg for their city council
seats. Incumbent Suzette B. Grantham defeated Shantinika Felton 44-24 to retain
her city council seat. Bryomville voters voted 35 No to 24 yes to allow fluoridation
of the water supply.
Wilcox County voters approved an E-SPLOST 271-21.
