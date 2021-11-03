Heard hired as CPD Uniform Patrol Command

The Cordele Police Department is proud to announce the hiring of Jalon Heard as their Uniform Patrol Command.

Mr. Heard was selected after an assessment was conducted by Senior Staff from Americus PD, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, in which he ranked #1 out of 6 candidates.

Mr. Heard has a Masters of Public Administration from Columbus State University and is a Senior Training Instructor specializing in Use of Force, Firearms and Defensive Tactics.

Mr. Heard began his law enforcement career at Perry Police Department in 2008 and obtained the rank of sergeant. In 2016, he became a Special Agent for the GA Dept. of Corrections where he has been involved as a Criminal Investigator, Internal Affairs Investigator, Public Information Officer and Training Coordinator.

Chief Hathaway is encouraged to bring a quality candidate to the Cordele Police Department as they transition to the community policing philosophy.

Captain Heard will begin his tour of duty on November 15th.