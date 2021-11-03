“Shop with a Cop” seeks funding

The Cordele Police Department will once again sponsor “Shop with a Cop” on December 17 at 11:30 am, which pairs 30 children 5-9 years old with a police officer for a shopping spree at WalMart leading up to Christmas.

The hope is that this experience of shopping for toys alongside a Cordele Police officer will result in a positive image of law enforcement that will carry into their adolescence and adulthood. But such an event is expensive to host so Cordele Police Chief Mike Hathaway sent the following letter to Cordele and Crisp County business owners.

Dear Business Owners:

The Cordele Police Department will be hosting our annual event known as “Shop with a Cop” on December 17, 2021. This event will allow children to purchase a suitable gift for someone or for themselves. This program is an effort to promote positive relationships with the youth of our community. We do feel that this program will teach the youth that the police are not bad people, and that we can be trusted to be there for them in times of need.

Programs of this sort require funding in which we are lacking being a small agency. We are seeking donations to aid in this program. We would greatly appreciate any size donation you can give.

Please help us bring joy to the children of our community. Make checks payable to Cordele Police Department for “Shop with a Cop” and mail it to Post Office Box 569 Cordele, Ga. 31010. For additional information, please feel free to contact me at (229) 276-2966 or (229) 276-2921.

Our department along with the children thanks you in advance for your donation and support.

Sincerely,

Lt. Chuck Pheil

Administrative Lieutenant

Cordele Police Department

chuckpheil@cityofcordele.com