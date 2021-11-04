SGTC Nursing Program has 100% pass rate despite COVID challenges

South Georgia Technical College’s licensed practical nursing (LPN) students from both the Americus and the Crisp County Center campus have achieved a 100% first time pass rate for the 2021 National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our nursing students and our nursing faculty,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “I congratulate these nursing students who successfully overcame many hurdles in the past months, to earn their license and enter the workforce.

“It is very difficult to achieve the elusive mark of 100% pass rate in the very best of circumstances. However, to achieve this accomplishment at a time of unprecedented stress on healthcare systems, instructional delivery methods and protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a remarkable achievement. Our practical nursing students and faculty are to be commended,” explained Dr. Watford.

Twenty-seven licensed practical nursing (LPN) students from the Americus and Crisp County center, who graduated from South Georgia Technical College’s nursing program, participated in the exam and each one of them passed the NCLEX on the first attempt.

The members of the SGTC Americus practical nursing class that received the 100% pass rate included: Jasmin Robinson, Jordan Mizell, Zikerria Burton, Elizabeth Guerrero, Brittany Martinez, Cassandra Henderson, Sonica Burton, Niki Banks, Shelby Law, Kambi Gardner, Kori Holley, Sontia Ingram, Elbunie Smith, and Ashley Ginn. Jennifer Childs and Christine Rundle are the SGTC Americus practical nursing instructors.

The members of the 2021 graduating Crisp County Center Practical Nursing cohort are: Valarie Lamb of Sycamore, Shaybrielle Mallory of Fort Valley, Terica Peterson of Cordele, Maggie Bloodworth of Rochelle, Jasmine Alexander of Cordele, Ana Bartolo of Albany, Taleisha Kinder of Cordele, Jessica James of Warner Robins, Jennifer Sparrow of Pinehurst, Bailey Manning of Cordele, Katelyn Peacock of Cordele, Lisa Fultz of Cordele, and Syrrell Ruff of Cordele. Brandy Nipper is their instructor.

“Obviously, I am very proud of our Practical Nursing Instructors, Jennifer Childs, Christine Rundle and Brandy Nipper for their work with the students on both campuses. I am also proud of our medical assisting instructors Carol Cowan, Jena Yawn, and Sherri Bass who also teach classes needed by the nursing students. This is a total team effort, when you consider the support that these students receive from their instructors to the Student Affairs department who administer the competitive admissions process, the Financial Aid and the Workforce Investment Opportunity Act (WIOA) offices that help with the financial challenges and everyone else who has a hand in making this class so successful, job well done.” said Dr. Watford.

In addition to the COVID-19 complications that plagued this class of students from start to finish, the Americus campus students were displaced from their classrooms and labs when McLain Hall flooded due to faulty sprinkler heads that malfunctioned.

The NCLEX exam is used by state boards of nursing around the country for testing proficiency and granting licensure. After first completing, South Georgia Tech’s state-approved education program, which provides the necessary curriculum and clinical training for patient care, most students choose to take the NCLEX exam to receive their license.

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for Spring Semester. Registration is planned for November 16th in Americus and Crisp County and on January 10th. Classes begin January 12th, 2022. The nursing program is a competitive entry program and students are only accepted Fall Semester. There are a number of pre-admission classes needed so interested persons may want to enroll in those classes Spring Semester. COVID and grant funds may be available to help offset tuition and fees.