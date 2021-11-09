Southern Fiber Worx executive tours SGTC Precision Machining and Manufacturing program

Greg Turton, Owner/President of Southern Fiber Worx in Cordele, and his son, Mitchell, a junior at Southland Academy, visited the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus recently and toured the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program with SGTC President Dr. John Watford and SGTC Instructor Chad Brown.

Southern Fiber Worx, LLC, is an innovative company that has personally taken on the challenge of providing reliable high-speed internet to rural areas in Georgia starting with the residences and businesses in Crisp County. The small company was selected as the 2019 Small Business Rock Star for Georgia by Governor Brian Kemp.

The company began in 2015 when Greg Turton sought to solve the ongoing issue of extremely slow internet by installing fiber from his business to his home. As neighbors and fellow companies requested him to do the same for them, the business took off. By installing fiber underground, Southern Fiber Worx is able to provide the best, most fool-proof method for delivering high speed internet to businesses and homes without the risk of disruption.

Turton and his businesses have hired South Georgia Technical College graduates from Electronics, Industrial Electrical Technology, Air Conditioning Technology, Welding, Business, and more. He and his son were interested in learning more about the 3-D printing technology available in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program and the drafting programs.

South Georgia Technical College offers students the “Complete College Experience” with on-campus housing and nationally ranked intercollegiate academics, athletics, and student activities. The college has over 200 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate of credit programs of study.

The college will be hosting registration for Spring Semester 2022 on Tuesday, November 16th on both the Americus and the Crisp County Center campuses. Spring semester classes begin January 12th, 2022. For more information visit the SGTC website at: www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office in Americus at 229-931-2394 or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.

